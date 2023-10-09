Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Annual Chase Center Game on March 10

The Golden State Warriors announced today that the Santa Cruz Warriors will host a home game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Chase Center on Sunday, March 10, at 12:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Longboard Looney Bobblehead, courtesy of Adobe. The game marks the seventh time the G League affiliate has played on Golden State’s home court, and the third at Chase Center. Santa Cruz has a 1-1 record at Chase Center.

Tickets for the March 10 Santa Cruz Warriors game at Chase Center will go on sale today, October 9, at 10 a.m. with an exclusive presale event for season ticket members before becoming available to the general public tomorrow, October 10, at 12 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by visiting chasecenter.com and calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

During the 2022-23 season, the Santa Cruz Warriors defeated the Cleveland Charge, 127-110, at Chase Center on March 3, 2023 in front of a crowd of 10,314 fans. Guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones led the team with 24 points each.

The 2023-24 Santa Cruz Warriors will open the season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 10 against the Stockton Kings at 7 p.m. The Golden State Warriors have signed center Usman Garuba and guards Lester Quinones and Jerome Robinson to two-way contracts. Led by first year head coach Nicholas Kerr, the team will begin Training Camp on Monday, October 30 at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The Santa Cruz Warriors were named the NBA G League Franchise of the Year following the 2017-18, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons for their contributions on the court and throughout the Santa Cruz community.