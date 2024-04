The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Ryan Rollins to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.

Rollins owns averages of 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.2 minutes per game over 12 games with Golden State. He is averaging a team-high 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 28.1 minutes per game over 12 games (10 starts) with the Sea Dubs.