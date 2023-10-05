Rookie Spotlight in Day 2 of Warriors Training Camp

The top story from Day 2 of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, was the success of the rookies. The Warriors have four rookies on their training camp roster, who all played on the Dubs' Summer League team. Their 2023 draft picks, Brandin Podziemski (19th overall pick) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th overall pick), join forward Javan Johnson and guard Kendric Davis.

Head Coach Steve Kerr shared that the young guys are getting equal on-court work as the veterans during training camp.

“Everyone is getting an equal amount of work," Kerr said following Wednesday's camp session. "This is about building habits and our foundation.”

Kerr was particularly impressed with Podziemski and Jackson-Davis, who have developed very good on-court chemistry and complement each other well.

“Both rookies have been very impressive," Kerr said. "They have a good connection. Brandin is a good passer and pick-and-roll player. Trayce has a good feel with dribble handoffs and diving to the rim.”

Forward Andrew Wiggins noted that the rookies have stood out in drills and even won some scrimmage games.

Warriors Training Camp 2023 | Day 2

“They look good," Wiggins said. "They’ve been doing their thing in the drills, paying attention and catching on quickly. When they’ve been scrimmaging, they’ve won some games. They look good out there.”

Entering his third NBA season, Moses Moody can relate to the adjustment and workload training camp can present but believes the rookies have taken it in stride.

“It’s a lot coming at you at one time, but I don’t feel like they’re getting overwhelmed,” Moody said.

Between the established veteran core and an influx of new talent, including these rookies, Wiggins is looking forward to the upcoming season and playing with a group he believes already has the makings of something special.

“I’m looking forward to this season, Wiggins said. "I feel like we have a special team and a chance to do something special.”