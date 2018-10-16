Warriors Unveil 2017-18 NBA Championship Rings During Opening Night Championship Celebration Presented by Rakuten

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors received their 2017-18 NBA Championship rings during a special pre-game ceremony tonight, Tuesday, October 16, during the Opening Night Championship Celebration, presented by Rakuten. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, along with Warriors Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, presented last season’s players and coaches with diamond-clad rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The Warriors also launched the Championship Ring Raffle, giving fans a chance to win an authentic 2017-18 NBA Championship ring, with all proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

Fans can purchase 2017-18 NBA Championship jewelry, including rings, pendants, and cufflinks that feature elements of the players’ custom rings designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, at warriors.com.

Fans interested in participating in the Championship Ring Raffle can do so by visiting warriors.com/ringraffle for a chance to win a 100% certified, personalized 2017-18 NBA Championship ring. The lucky winner also will enjoy round-trip airfare and/or ground transportation for two and a two-night stay in the Bay Area, and will receive two suite tickets to attend a mutually-agreed upon Warriors home game, during which he/she will be presented with a personalized Championship ring. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation in support of education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities.

The Warriors won the franchise’s sixth NBA title, and their third in four years, with a 2017-18 NBA Finals series sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers, including a 108-85 win in Game 4 on June 8 at Quicken Loans Arena. Golden State has now reached the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons, becoming the fifth franchise in league history to do so.