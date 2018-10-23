Warriors to Dedicate 'Rick Barry Court' at the Edgewood Center for Children and Families in San Francisco

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, along with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Good Tidings Foundation, will dedicate “Rick Barry Court” at Edgewood Center for Children and Families in San Francisco on Thursday, October 25, it was announced today. Barry, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, will be in attendance for the court dedication ceremony, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Edgewood Center for Children and Families, located at 1801 Vicente St., and will be followed by a basketball clinic, hosted by Warriors Basketball Camp, from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m.

“Rick’s dedication to the Warriors franchise and the Bay Area community has had a lasting legacy,” said Rick Welts, Warriors President & CEO. “I’m thrilled that, in partnership with PG&E and Good Tidings Foundation, the basketball court at Edgewood will reflect his impact in the region.”

The playground and basketball courts were refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, PG&E and the Good Tidings Foundation as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, which has restored more than 75 basketball courts in the Bay Area. The renovation work included an acrylic resurfacing of the 37,000 square-foot playground, restriping of the track, fresh paint on the kickball field, a fresh coat of paint on the Warriors-branded court, and the addition of two new NBA backboards, complete with new nets at each end of the court. The courts will feature new “Rick Barry Court” signage in honor of the Golden State Warriors legend, who is known for his unorthodox and iconic underhand free-throw shooting technique.

“We are very grateful to our partners at the Warriors Foundation, PG & E, and Good Tidings Foundation who have paved the way to build a great outdoor space for our clients to explore and grow through sports and physical activity,” said Edgewood CEO Lynn Dolce.

The oldest children’s charity in the Western United States, Edgewood is a leading community-based organization that provides behavioral health, family support and educational services. Edgewood touches the lives of thousands of at-risk children, youth and families facing life-challenging mental health conditions often exacerbated by challenging family dynamics, limited social and economic resources, trauma, abuse or neglect.

“As one of the top 50 players in the history of the NBA, Rick is a true ambassador for the league, the Bay Area, and the sport of basketball throughout the world,” said Stephanie Isaacson, director of Community Relations at PG&E. “Rick brought a culture of professionalism and excellence to the Warriors that extends through today, and we hope that the youth who will benefit from this newly refurbished court will see his name and aspire to be the type of player, community member and leader that Rick is: one of the greatest of all time.”

Barry suited up for the Warriors twice during his 10-year NBA career, first from 1965-67, and again for six seasons, spanning 1972 through 1978. Part of the Warriors’ 1975 NBA Champion team, Barry was named the NBA Finals MVP and to the All-NBA First Team that season. An 8-time NBA All-Star, Barry’s number 24 jersey was retired by the Warriors on March 18, 1988.

Golden State will honor the 1975 Warriors NBA Champion team on Wednesday, October 24 at Oracle Arena, and Barry will be on hand for the festivities, which will include a 1975 NBA Championship replica ring giveaway for all fans in attendance at Oracle Arena. The team is set to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m.