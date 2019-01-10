Warriors Assign Jacob Evans III To Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Jacob Evans III to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III, who was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in 21 games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.6 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 4.4 minutes per game.

In six games (three starts) with Santa Cruz, he’s averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.00 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

For more information on the Santa Cruz Warriors, visit santacruzbasketball.com.