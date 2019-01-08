Warriors Honored With Highest Number Of Awards At Annual NBA Meetings

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors won a league-high five awards at the 2019 NBA Sales and Marketing meetings this week, it was announced today. The Warriors received the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings, held in Miami, Florida January 7-8, where all 30 teams were recognized for their sales and marketing efforts for the 2018-19 season. This is the fourth time in the past five years (2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019) that the Warriors have received the most awards at the annual NBA league meetings.

The Warriors league-high five awards include the following:

10,000+ Full Season Tickets Award – The Warriors, after capping season ticket sales at 14,500 during the 2013-14 season and establishing a single-season franchise record, now have a Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 44,000 members.

90%+ Full Season Renewal Award – The Warriors had 93.6% in season ticket renewals, the sixth consecutive year the team has seen a renewal rate over 90%.

Sponsorship Category Performance Award – The Warriors were one of the top three teams with the most partners over $250,000 in the top 25 industry categories.

Sponsorship Account Performance Award – The Warriors were one of the top three teams to sell the most accounts over $250,000.

Sponsorship Account Growth Award – The Warriors were one of the top three teams in highest growth in number of new corporate partnerships for accounts over $250,000.

Warriors President and COO Rick Welts expresses his thoughts on the team’s success. Hear more in the video below.