San Francisco Rebels Named Finalist for Jr. NBA Program of the Year

The Golden State Warriors and Warriors Basketball Academy announced today that the San Francisco Rebels have been named one of the six finalists for Jr. NBA Program of the Year, powered by Under Armour. The winner of the Jr. NBA Program of the Year will be determined by an NBA executive voting panel and fan voting.

To vote for the San Francisco Rebels as a finalist of choice, CLICK HERE. Voting will conclude on Sunday, May 23.

Nate Ford, founder and executive director of the San Francisco Rebels, provides inner city youth ages 6-18, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco, and their families with comprehensive development through education, athletics, advocacy, after school, recreational activities, job placement, leadership training and other supportive services. The program supports students to gain acceptance and scholarships to attend San Francisco private high schools, provides financial aid assistance, SAT and ACT college prep classes and college entrance application resources. The San Francisco Rebels assisted over 60 students to play collegiately and three alumni who are WNBA and NFL athletes, including Jene Morris, Jason Hill and Taiwan Jones. Additionally, over the course of the last 20 years youth attended a variety of Warriors Basketball Academy programs, including Warriors Basketball Camp and the Junior Warriors Basketball League.

Throughout the pandemic, the San Francisco Rebels expanded programs to include Case Management services in order to extend tutoring and academic support to students and families who are not apart of the basketball program, and have incorporated food programs to youth and seniors city-wide. The San Francisco Rebels are operating out of Ernest Ingold Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco with aspirations of acquiring a facility of their own.

The Jr. NBA Program of the Year celebrates youth basketball organizations for their dedication to developing boys and girls on and off the court and supporting the physical and mental well-being of young athletes. The winner of the Jr. NBA Program of the Year will receive a $5,000 grant and be announced on May 31, 2021.