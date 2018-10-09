Golden State Warriors, Rakuten Announce 2018-19 Opening Night VIP Experience Contest

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Rakuten, recently launched a VIP Opening Night Experience contest to give one fan an experience of a lifetime. Opening Night, presented by Rakuten, is October 16 when the Warriors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

The VIP Opening Night Experience winner will receive two tickets to Opening Night presented by Rakuten, the opportunity to sit courtside for pregame shoot around and an exclusive, private opportunity to view the 2017-18 championship rings. Fans can enter to win this exclusive experience at warriors.com/Rakuten. The contest closes Tuesday, October 9 at Noon/PT.



Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. The team has sold out 291 consecutive games and has a current Season Ticket Priority Wait List of over 43,000 members.