Warriors to Host Pride Month Panel, Presented by Accenture, on Sunday at 11 A.M.

The Golden State Warriors will host a Pride Month Panel, presented by Accenture, this Sunday, June 27, at 11 a.m. during the Thrive City Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The panel is highlighted by Olympic Medalist Figure Skater Adam Rippon, Executive Director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights Imani Rupert-Gordon, and Accenture’s Senior Managing Director, Global Pride Lead Marco Zeigler. The conversation will be led by Board President of SF Pride Carolyn Wysinger. The panel will cover topics such as advocacy, allyship and legislation impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to the Pride Panel, Accenture and the Warriors are donating $25,000 to The Covenant House, to directly assist LGBTQ+ homeless youth in need.

A 2018 Olympic Medalist, Rippon has been named to the 2018 TIME's 100 List of Most Influential People for his LGBTQ+ advocacy and leadership. He was also named to AdWeek’s 100 Most Creative, Forbes 30 Under 30; Bleacher Report’s Power 50: 2018’s Most Influential People in Sports Culture, and OUT Magazine's Power 50: The Most Influential Voices in LGBTQ America. He has been honored by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) with their Visibility Award, has supported the GLAAD Ambassadors Program, hosted the Trevor Project’s 20th-anniversary gala, TrevorLIVE, and has been recognized by the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

As Executive Director of the NCLR, Rupert-Gordon guides a team committed to advancing the civil and human rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families through litigation, legislation, policy and public education. In 2020, The Chicago Foundation presented her with the Impact Award and in 2021 she was presented with the Freedom Award from Equality Illinois. Rupert-Gordon has also been named the 2021 Sex Education Trailblazer by SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change.

Zeigler has over 20 years in consulting experience across North America, Europe and Asia and is a key leader in helping Accenture become the most diverse company on the planet. He is currently the Global Pride Network Sponsor for Accenture and is on the Crain’s New York notable LGBTQ leaders and executives 2021 list.

Wysinger is serving her second term as the Board President of San Francisco Pride and was recently elected Delegate to California Assembly District 15. In addition, she is the Vice President of Programs for the El Cerrito Democratic Club and PAC Chair of the Lambda Democratic Club of Contra Costa County. As an author, Wysinger published her first book, Knockturnal Emissions, which has been listed on LGBTQ essential reading lists at several universities.

The weekly Thrive City Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will open at 9 a.m. and will include farm fresh produce, local pre-packaged foods and artisan vendors. In addition, the Warriors will host free health and wellness sessions with PowerPlaySF including BollyBurn from 9 – 10:30 a.m. and Tot Gym from 10 – 11 a.m. To register for a free health and wellness session, please visit thrivecity.com.