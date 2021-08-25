Warriors Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

The Golden State Warriors will host three games at Chase Center as part of a five-game preseason slate to tip-off the 2021-22 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, the team announced today.

The Warriors open their 2021 preseason schedule at Portland on Monday, October 4, before hosting the Denver Nuggets in their preseason home opener on Wednesday, October 6. The Warriors will then play a pair of games against the Los Angeles Lakers—at Chase Center on Friday, October 8, and at Staples Center on Tuesday, October 12—before finishing the preseason slate at home against the Trail Blazers on Friday, October 15.

Tip-off time for all three of Golden State’s home preseason games is 7 p.m. (PDT).

Single game tickets for the 2021 preseason games at Chase Center will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, August 26, with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public at 4 p.m. Further preseason ticket sale information will follow.

The Warriors’ preseason broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.