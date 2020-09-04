Warriors Announce Oakland Facility and Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz to Serve as Polling Sites for 2020 General Election

As part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement, the Golden State Warriors have announced multiple initiatives in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz to support voter participation in the 2020 General Election. The team’s Oakland Facility (1011 Broadway) and the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz (140 Front Street), will both serve as polling sites and ballot drop-off locations on Election Day, November 3, 2020. The Oakland Facility will also serve as a poll worker training location.

Thrive City, the vibrant outdoor district surrounding Chase Center, will serve as a ballot drop-off location for San Francisco County voters from October 31 through November 3. Additionally, the Mercedes-Benz Garage at Thrive City will act as a storage space for equipment and staging area for San Francisco County vehicles as they assist polling locations in San Francisco on Election Day.

Warriors players and coaches, specifically, have voiced the importance of civic engagement, voter participation and creating access to safe in-person voting and drop-off locations. Underscoring their commitment to encouraging voter participation, select players and coaches will be on-hand to aid at the Thrive City mail-in ballot drop-off location in the days leading up to the Election.

“With our facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz all being utilized to support the 2020 Election process, this ranks as our most critical three-pointer of the year,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “For our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents.”

Voters statewide can register to vote online, and receive more information for Election Day by visiting registertovote.ca.gov, and are advised to check with their local county for specific Election Day information.

The Warriors will observe Election Day by encouraging active front office participation in civic engagement activities, including voting, working at the polls, staffing voter assistance hotlines and partaking in other volunteer opportunities. In advance of Election Day, the franchise will participate in phone banks to remind citizens to vote and provide team members with poll worker training opportunities and voter registration information.

The Oakland Facility, home to Generation Thrive and Warriors Basketball Academy, will activate as a polling site and ballot drop-off beginning on Saturday, October 31.

Hours for the Oakland Facility polling site and ballot drop-off:

Saturday, October 31: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 1: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Monday, November 2: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day): 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Applications are still being accepted to serve as a poll worker in Alameda County at the Oakland Facility. Those interested in volunteering can apply at www.acvote.org/community/become-a-poll-worker and learn more by calling (510) 272-6971.

San Francisco County voters can drop off their completed mail-in ballots on the northwest corner of Thrive City, outside of Chase Bank, located at the intersection of 3rd Street and Warriors Way.

Hours for the Thrive City ballot drop-off location:

Saturday, October 31: 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 1: 10:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.



Monday, November 2: 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day): 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Beginning on Saturday, October 31, Kaiser Permanente Arena will serve as a polling site and ballot drop-off location for Santa Cruz County voters.

Hours for the Kaiser Permanente Arena polling site and ballot drop-off location:

Saturday, October 31: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 1: 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Monday, November 2: 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.



Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day): 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Per Bay Area public health orders, all voters arriving at the Oakland Facility and at Thrive City must wear a face covering at all times. In addition, both locations will enforce physical distancing requirements of at least six feet for those in line to drop off their ballots. As City and County requirements may change, the Warriors will provide updates pertaining to all COVID-19 safety measures as they become available.