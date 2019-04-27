Warriors Announce Schedule For Semifinals Against Rockets

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will open the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals series against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena, the league announced. The top-seeded Warriors advanced to the conference semifinals by defeating the #8 seed Los Angeles Clippers, 4-2, in the first round. The #4 seed Rockets defeated the #5 seed Utah Jazz, 4-1.

ABC will have exclusive national television coverage of Sunday’s Game 1 (7:30 p.m. PDT tip-off) along with Game 3 on Saturday, May 4 (5:30 p.m. PDT tip-off. Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30 (7:30 p.m. PDT tip-off), Game 4 on Monday, May 6 (6:30 p.m. PDT tip-off) and Game 5 will all air on TNT. Game 6 will air on ESPN with Game 7 TBD.

On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every contest of the Warriors-Rockets series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action, joined by color analyst Jim Barnett. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Golden State has won nine consecutive playoff series, the longest streak in the NBA since the Miami Heat won 11 straight from 2012-14. The Warriors have won three NBA championships in the last four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) and have earned four consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013. Golden State owns a 76-32 (.704) postseason record in that span.