Warriors Announce 2019 Western Conference Finals Tickets On-Sale Information

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced that single game tickets for the team’s Western Conference Finals, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Saturday, May 11 with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. The Warriors captured the 2018 NBA Championship, marking the team’s sixth NBA title (2018, 2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and have an active streak of four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals. The Warriors, who advanced to the Western Conference Finals earlier tonight with a 4-2 series victory over the Houston Rockets, will tip-off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN) at Oracle Arena, against the winner of the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets series. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is slated for Thursday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN).

The first presale event begins on Saturday, May 11, at 9:00 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, two additional presale events will begin for members of the Warriors’ Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.

On Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m., Warriors Insiders members will receive information to participate in a presale event, before tickets go on-sale to the general public at 12:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts. Those taking part in these presale events will have the opportunity to secure single game tickets for the first three homes games of the Western Conference Finals before the general public. Season ticket holders, priority wait list members, and Warriors Insiders will receive presale opportunities for all remaining 2019 NBA Playoff home games as they are confirmed.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through the Warriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.