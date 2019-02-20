Warriors Community Foundation, PG&E Set to Unveil ‘Draymond Green Court’ at Downtown Oakland YMCA

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, along with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Good Tidings Foundation, will dedicate “Draymond Green Court” at the Downtown Oakland YMCA on Friday, February 22, it was announced today.

“Draymond is a huge part of our team’s identity, heart and soul, much like he is with the City of Oakland,” said Bob Myers, Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager. “This dedication under his name is a great way to commemorate his passion for the city while providing the community with a newly refurbished court to play and create a place for people to share their passion for the game.”

A three-time NBA All-Star, Green has helped the Warriors earn three championships in the last four seasons and qualify for the playoffs in each of his first six seasons in the league. In 2016-17, he became the first player in Warriors history to earn NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, in addition to becoming the first player in team history to earn three consecutive All-Defensive First Team accolades (2014-17). The franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, Green ranks as the club’s all-time leader in postseason rebounds, blocks and steals.

The playground and basketball courts were refurbished in partnership with the Warriors, PG&E and the Good Tidings Foundation as part of the Makin’ Hoops program, which has restored more than 80 basketball courts in the Bay Area. The early planning stages of this project, which began in September of 2018, resulted in renovation work including the refinishing of over 8,000 square feet of hardwood flooring, six new plexiglass backboards and hoops. The walls around the court now feature a City of Oakland color scheme, complete with the Oakland skyline, ‘The Town’ vinyl graphics and iconic Oakland Tree influences throughout the designs.