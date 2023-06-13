Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody Visit Sonoma Raceway

Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody were at the Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR racing events this past weekend. Baldwin Jr. was the Grand Marshal, giving the starting vocal commands for the DoorDash 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to have such an outstanding athlete and representative of the Bay Area serve as this year’s Grand Marshal,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory (via sonomaraceway.com). “Collaborating with other area sports organizations is an exciting way to introduce new audiences to the exhilaration of NASCAR.”

The fans recognized Baldwin Jr. during a pre-race show and watched Aric Almirola (number 28, Ford Mustang, RSS Racing) win the race.

As a fan, Moses Moody attended the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race on Sunday, watching Martin Truex Jr. (number 19, Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing) win.

Over the weekend, both Moody and Baldwin had the chance to go behind the scenes (including participating in driver's meetings and garage tours) at Sonoma Raceway and also catch up with Bubba Wallace, the highest placing African American in the history of the Daytona 500, finishing second both in 2018 and 2022. Wallace finished 15th in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race on Sunday.