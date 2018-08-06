Warriors Executive Joanne Pasternack Recognized as a Game Changer by the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Warriors Community Foundation Joanne Pasternack was honored as a Game Changer: Women in Sports Business by the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily, it was announced today.

Pasternack oversees the Warriors Community Foundation and all day to day management of the Warriors community relations efforts. The past season, the Warriors Community Foundation has donated over $1.2 million in grants to 49 Bay Area organizations with a dedicated emphasis on educational equity. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has donated over $9.2 million. In addition, the organization as a whole has committed more than 8,000 hours of community service to Bay Area non-profits via participation in over 300 community events. In aggregate, the Warriors have directly impacted more than 2.6 million people via hospital visits, food and toy drives, grants, fitness, education and literacy events, and more.

In addition to being named a SportsBusiness Journal’s Game Changer: Women in Sports Business, Pasternack was also selected as a 2012 40 Under 40 and 2013 Woman of Influence by the San Jose/Silicon Valley Business Journal and a recipient of the Bay Area Women’s Sports Initiative 2013 All-Star Ambassador Award and City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley’s 2012 Moccasin Award for Service. Pasternack also serves on the Boards of Special Olympics Northern California/Nevada, Beyond Sport and Purpose+Sport and is an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Francisco, George Washington University and Georgetown’s graduate sports management program, teaching and advising on Corporate Social Responsibility in Sports.

Game Changers: Women in Sports Business, launched in 2011 by honoring female executives in leadership and decision-making roles throughout the sports industry. Sports Business Journal will recognize the impact the 35 women in the class of 2018 have on their organizations, communities and the industry at large as part of a special issue on September 10. They will then be honored at SBJ’s Game Changers conference in New York on Sept. 12 in front of more than 450 industry executives.