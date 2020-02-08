Warriors Sign Guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo to 10-Day Contracts

The Golden State Warriors have signed Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo to 10-day contracts, the team announced today.

Norvell Jr., 22, has appeared in 29 games (17 starts) with the South Bay Lakers of the G League, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga, Norvell Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 1, 2019 and appeared in two games before being waived on December 11, 2019. The 6’5” guard spent two seasons at Gonzaga where he earned 2018-19 All-West Coast Conference Honors as a sophomore and was named West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2017 along with being named to the 2017-18 West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team during his rookie season.

Pargo, 32, most recently played with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League, appearing in 31 games (30 starts) and averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. Pargo owns career NBA averages of 4.7 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.8 assists and 13.0 minutes in 83 games (16 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Undrafted out of Gonzaga in the 2009 NBA Draft, the 6’2” guard has played with several teams internationally.