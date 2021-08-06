Warriors Sign Free Agent Forward Otto Porter Jr.

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Otto Porter Jr. to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Porter Jr., 28, appeared in 28 games (six starts) with the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic last season, tallying averages of 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Washington Wizards with the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Porter Jr. owns career averages of 10.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.14 steals and 26.5 minutes in 441 games (301 starts) over eight NBA seasons with the Wizards, Bulls and Magic. A career 40.2 percent three-point shooter, Porter Jr. hit at least 40 percent from beyond the arc in three consecutive campaigns from 2016-19. His 488 three-pointers as a member of the Wizards rank sixth on the franchise’s all-time three-point list.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, the 6’8” forward made an additional 31 playoff appearances (18 starts) over four postseasons with the Wizards, averaging 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.26 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.

Porter Jr. will wear #32 for the Warriors.