Warriors to Hold Open Practice, Presented by Chase on Monday, October 7

The Golden State Warriors will hold Open Practice, presented by Chase, at Chase Center on Monday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m., the team announced today. All tickets, available now at warriors.com, are $5, with ticket proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

Warriors Open Practice

Monday, October 7

6:30 p.m.

Chase Center FIND TICKETS Monday, October 76:30 p.m.Chase Center

During the Open Practice, fans will have the opportunity to see the Warriors in-person with a rare behind-the-scenes look at a team practice. The team will participate in drills and additional practice-related activities. At the conclusion of the on-court practice, Warriors radio voice Tim Roye will sit down with President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers for a question and answer session. Chase Center doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

All fans who purchase a ticket to Open Practice will be able to use their event ticket as their Muni ticket. The bike valet will also be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for those who wish to ride their bicycle to Chase Center.

For all Warriors games and basketball events, including the Open Practice, all Chase cardholders who use their Chase card at the arena’s eateries can take $5 off each purchase of $30 or more. On the team’s regular season home opener, October 24 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, Chase will be offering all cardholders 50% off at the arena’s eateries.

The flagship Warriors Shop in Thrive City will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will have two tents on the Plaza set up from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering fans deals of up to 50% off on Warriors gear.

The Warriors will open the 2019-20 regular season on Tuesday, October 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Opening Night are still available and can be purchased at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. Warriors.com offers fans a verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders that are guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Ticketmaster, the Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets.