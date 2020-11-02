Warriors Unveil New City Edition Jerseys; Oakland Forever, Presented by Rakuten

The new jersey, and its corresponding merchandise line, will be available for purchase at shop.warriors.com and in-person at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City on December 3. Additionally, the Warriors have partnered with Oakland-based apparel company Oaklandish to launch a limited-edition collection line that pulls influence from the new City Edition jerseys. The exclusive merchandise line will be available at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City, at Oaklandish retail locations, and online at shop.warriors.com, and oaklandish.com. The line will launch near the start of the 2020-21 Warriors season.

“Oakland is and forever will be part of this franchise’s identity,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “The Oakland Forever campaign, in partnership with Rakuten, will deepen our ties and impact in Oakland through a dedicated focus on community efforts, advancing educational equity, and providing safe access to health and wellness resources.”

With ongoing, established community support infrastructure in Oakland, the Warriors Oakland Forever campaign will underscore the team’s impact in Oakland. Through the Warriors Community Foundation, Rakuten and the Warriors will unveil a new outdoor basketball court in Oakland, with an Oakland Forever-themed court. Previously, the Foundation has announced Oakland-based Generation Thrive, a first-of-its-kind non-profit hub and a partnership between the Warriors and Kaiser Permanente to lift up the at-risk youth in the Bay Area. Generation Thrive is specifically focused on educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness.

Rakuten, the team’s first and only jersey partner to-date, will develop unique digital elements to accompany the Oakland Forever campaign. Initial plans include offering 10% cash back when shopping through Rakuten for purchases made online and in-store at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City, and access to exclusive content in the Rakuten Viber messaging app, including interviews with Warriors players and an Oakland Forever-themed sticker pack. In addition, Rakuten and the Warriors Shop will offer fans exclusive merchandise opportunities from the GSW x Oaklandish apparel line.

“We are honored to partner with the Warriors to celebrate the franchise’s history and one of its most dynamic, best-loved eras,” said Amit Patel, CEO at Rakuten Americas. “As a Bay Area company that values the power of community, we are proud to stand with the Warriors to celebrate the people of Oakland with the City Edition Nike Jersey campaign.”

“The chance to partner with the Warriors to celebrate the We Believe era is our salute to Oakland and some of the most passionate fans in professional basketball,” said Oaklandish CEO and Creative Director Angela Tsay.

All Warriors practice and game jerseys, both home and away, will continue to feature the Rakuten badge on the upper left corner.