NBA Foundation Celebrates First Anniversary and Announces $6 Million to 22 New Grant Recipients

The NBA Foundation today announced 22 new grants totaling $6 million to help create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth. The grant recipients were named as part of the NBA Foundation’s third grant round on the one-year anniversary of its incorporation on Aug. 6, 2020.

In its first year, the NBA Foundation has awarded 40 grants, inclusive of those announced today, totaling $11 million to nonprofit organizations. The grants help enhance the impactful programs of these national and local organizations in alignment with the NBA Foundation’s mission to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career individuals in communities across the United States and Canada.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary by awarding 22 deserving recipients with new grants that will further their efforts and our shared mission to create short- and long-term opportunity for Black young people,” said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director. “The commitment shown by NBA players, teams and governors in our inaugural year has been inspiring, and we look forward to deepening our efforts and operating with intention to reach more youth in additional cities in the years to come.”

The Foundation will continue to collaborate with all 30 teams, their affiliated charitable organizations and the NBPA to support national and local organizations, utilizing the collective $30 million annual commitment from the NBA Board of Governors as well as additional funding sources. To learn more about the NBA Foundation or apply for a grant, please visit www.nbafoundation.com or follow @NBAFoundation.

Below is a full list of the third-round recipients: