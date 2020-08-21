Warriors Will Select Second in 2020 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors received the 2nd overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, as determined by the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place virtually earlier this evening. The Warriors, who were represented by two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, owned a 13.4% chance of earning the #2 overall pick.

The Warriors will have three picks (#2, #48, #51) in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm. Golden State has previously held the second overall pick once, selecting Rick Barry in 1965. In 22 Lottery appearances since its inception in 1985, the Warriors have moved up three times, dropped down nine times and held their ground 10 times. Golden State’s last appearance in the Draft Lottery came in 2012.

NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm will take place on Friday, Oct. 16.

Warriors All-Time #2 Overall Picks Year Player From 1965 Rick Barry Miami (Fla.)