Warriors Select Jonathan Kuminga (#7) & Moses Moody (#14) In 2021 NBA Draft, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors have selected forward Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh overall pick and guard Moses Moody with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kuminga, 18, averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.00 steals in 32.8 minutes over 13 games for the NBA G League Ignite last season. A native of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kuminga moved to the United States in 2016, finishing his high school career at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey. Kuminga was ranked as the No. 1 high school prospect in the Class of 2021 before reclassifying to the Class of 2020 and joining the Ignite in the team’s inaugural season.

Kuminga will wear #00 for the Warriors.

Moody, 19, averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.03 steals in 33.7 minutes as a freshman at the University of Arkansas last season, earning 2020-21 AP All-America Honorable Mention honors as well as All-SEC First Team and SEC Freshman of the Year accolades. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Moody attended Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, where he helped the school to a 25-0 record and the nation’s No. 1 ranking as a senior.

Moody will wear #4 for the Warriors.

The 2021 Draft marked the first time in franchise history that the Warriors have had two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State selected two players in the Top 14 picks for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).