Stephen Curry Continues to Lead Western Conference Guards in Third Returns of NBA All-Star Voting; 2019 All-Star Draft to Air Feb. 7

The third returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019, presented by Google, were announced on Thursday, and Stephen Curry continues to have the most votes among Western Conference guards. The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the top vote getters in their respective conferences.

The NBA also announced today that the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be televised by TNT on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed during a special NBA All-Star Draft Show, which will be followed by an extended version of the TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader pregame show.

The two NBA All-Star Game team captains will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. More details about the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Jan. 21 will mark the fifth and final “2-for-1 Day,” allowing fans to have their votes count twice through all voting platforms.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters (five players from each conference) for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

TNT will announce the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show at 7 p.m. ET. The network will unveil the reserves (seven players from each conference), as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year.

In the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google, James leads all NBA players with 3,770,807 votes. The 14-time NBA All-Star continues to be followed in the Western Conference frontcourt by second-place Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks (3,301,825) and third-place Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder (2,583,342). The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (2,432,134) and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (2,091,770) complete the top five.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,979,080) and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (2,712,938) remain the two front-runners among fans in the West guard group. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (2,315,093) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (2,090,432) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo holds the top spot overall with 3,626,909 votes. He leads a frontcourt group that continues to feature the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard (2,882,227) in second place and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (2,292,511) in third place.

The Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (3,187,015) is still setting the pace among East guards, followed again by the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade (1,738,043) in second place. The Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (1,156,040) remains in third place.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2019 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: THIRD FAN RETURNS

Western Conference

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,979,080

2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 2,712,938

3. James Harden (HOU) 2,315,093

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 2,090,432

5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 1,120,675

6. Damian Lillard (POR) 851,125

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 850,415

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 764,892

9. Chris Paul (HOU) 419,410

10. Devin Booker (PHO) 405,432

Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James (LAL) 3,770,807

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 3,301,825

3. Paul George (OKC) 2,583,342

4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 2,432,134

5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 2,091,770

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,483,223

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 1,128,766

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 899,237

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 660,276

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 450,480

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 3,187,015

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,738,043

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 1,156,040

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 941,368

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 778,983

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 708,071

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 440,568

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 341,024

9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 335,899

10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 251,170

Frontcourt:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,626,909

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,882,227

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,292,511

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 826,177

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 740,778

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 677,472

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 423,795

8. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 338,716

9. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 336,476

10. Al Horford (BOS) 291,722

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google runs from Dec. 25 – Jan. 21. The two remaining fan voting updates will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 17.

During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today, tomorrow, Jan. 10, Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms.

How Fans Can Vote