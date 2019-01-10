Stephen Curry Leads Western Conference Guards in Second Fan Returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019, Presented by Google

The second returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019, presented by Google, were announced on Thursday, and Stephen Curry has the most votes among Western Conference guards.The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to lead their respective conferences.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players anda media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring twoguards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

James leads all players with 2,779,812 votes to maintain the top spot in the WesternConference frontcourt. Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Dončić (2,220,077) continues to rank second in the Westfrontcourt and has climbed to second among all West players. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George(1,859,216) has moved up to third place in the West frontcourt, followed by the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (1,717,968) in fourth place and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (1,564,347) in fifth place.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,094,158) has increased his lead among West guards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (1,986,840) remains in second place. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (1,674,660) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (1,494,382) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo (2,670,816) has strengthened his position as the leading vote-getter. The top three players in the East frontcourt are unchanged, with Antetokounmpo joined by the Toronto Raptors’ KawhiLeonard (2,092,806) in second place and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (1,710,229) in third place.

The East guard group is again led by the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (2,381,901) and the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade (1,199,789). The Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (858,798) continues to hold third place, while Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (695,032) remains in fourth place.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s format: The two team captains will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation.The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.Details about the NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING 2019 PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: SECOND FAN RETURNS

Western Conference

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 2,094,158

2. Derrick Rose (MIN) 1,986,840

3. James Harden (HOU) 1,674,660

4. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 1,494,382

5. Klay Thompson (GSW) 706,960

6. Damian Lillard (POR) 610,839

7. DeMar DeRozan (SAS) 594,012

8. Lonzo Ball (LAL) 529,164

9. Devin Booker (PHO) 310,944

10. Chris Paul (HOU) 306,808

Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James (LAL) 2,779,812

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 2,220,077

3. Paul George (OKC) 1,859,216

4. Kevin Durant (GSW) 1,717,968

5. Anthony Davis (NOP) 1,564,347

6. Steven Adams (OKC) 1,034,014

7. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 740,918

8. Kyle Kuzma (LAL) 584,842

9. Draymond Green (GSW) 411,131

10. DeMarcus Cousins (GSW) 276,849

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (BOS) 2,381,901

2. Dwyane Wade (MIA) 1,199,789

3. Kemba Walker (CHA) 858,798

4. Ben Simmons (PHI) 695,032

5. Victor Oladipo (IND) 567,893

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 488,825

7. Zach LaVine (CHI) 330,504

8. Jeremy Lin (ATL) 200,648

9. Goran Dragić (MIA) 191,541

10. Bradley Beal (WAS) 168,137

Frontcourt:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 2,670,816

2. Kawhi Leonard (TOR) 2,092,806

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,710,229

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 599,289

5. Jimmy Butler (PHI) 569,354

6. Blake Griffin (DET) 500,072

7. Vince Carter (ATL) 273,719

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 237,813

9. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 206,290

10. Al Horford (BOS) 199,474

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google began on Dec. 25 and concludes on Jan. 21. The third and final fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 17.

During the voting period, five “2-for-1 Days” allow fans to have their votes count twice. The remaining 2-for-1 Days, which are designated 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET, take place today, tomorrow and Jan. 21 through all voting platforms. The other 2-for-1 Days were held on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

