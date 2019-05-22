Draymond Green and Klay Thompson Named to 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson have been named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive Team, the league announced today. Both players earned Second Team honors, marking just the fourth time in franchise history that the Warriors have had multiple All-Defensive selections, and the first since Green (First Team) and Andrew Bogut (Second Team) in 2014-15.

Green has been named to the All-Defensive Team in each of the last five seasons, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the honor in five-straight campaigns and tying Nate Thurmond for the most All-Defensive selections in Warriors history. Green, who earned NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016-17, posted regular season averages of 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.44 steals and 1.06 blocks in 31.3 minutes over 66 games. Green is the first player in franchise history to average at least one steal and one block in five consecutive seasons.

GSW Most Career All-Defensive Team Selections Player Honors Draymond Green 5 Nate Thurmond 5 Jamaal Wilkes 2

Thompson earned his first career All-Defensive Team selection and is the 10th different player in franchise history to earn All-Defensive honors since the NBA began the award in 1968-69. Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 34.0 minutes over 78 games en route to his fifth-straight All-Star selection in 2018-19.

The NBA All-Defensive Teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

