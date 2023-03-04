Warriors Assign Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to Santa Cruz

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. The Santa Cruz Warriors host the Canton Charge at Chase Center at 12:30 p.m. today.
Moody is averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 50 games (three starts) with Golden State this season. He has appeared in two games with Santa Cruz this season, tallying averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32.7 minutes.
Quinones, who signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2, owns averages of 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 32.5 minutes in 22 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season. The guard was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from February 13 to February 26.