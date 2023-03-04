Warriors Assign Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to Santa Cruz

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. The Santa Cruz Warriors host the Canton Charge at Chase Center at 12:30 p.m. today.

Moody is averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 50 games (three starts) with Golden State this season. He has appeared in two games with Santa Cruz this season, tallying averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32.7 minutes.