Warriors Assign Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Posted: Jan 29, 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody has appeared in 27 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game. The rookie guard has played in eight games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.50 steals and 1.00 block in 7.0 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors travel to take on the Austin Spurs tomorrow afternoon. Tip-off from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is at 3 p.m. (PST).

