Warriors Assign Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody has appeared in 24 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game. The rookie guard has played in five games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.60 steals and 1.00 block in 29.4 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors’ host the Oklahoma City Blue tonight at Kaiser Permanente Arena, tip-off is at 7 p.m.