Metallica, Ne-Yo, Tenille Arts and Walk Off the Earth to Perform the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems at Games 3 and 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals

The NBA announced today that Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will perform the U.S. national anthem, and singer-songwriter Tenille Arts will perform the Canadian national anthem tonight ahead of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. Both performances will air live on ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada from Oracle Arena before the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors take the court at 9 p.m. ET.

On Friday, June 7, GRAMMY®Award-winner NE-YO and multi-platinum band Walk Off the Earth will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively, prior to Game 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and TSN.