Warriors Re-Sign Forward Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent forward Kevon Looney, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Looney, 23, averaged career-highs of 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.5 minutes in 80 games (24 starts) for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, hitting a career-best 62.5 percent from the field. The 6’9” forward appeared in all 21 of the team’s postseason games, averaging 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.6 minutes in helping the Warriors advance to their fifth-straight Finals appearance.

Originally selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his freshman season at UCLA, Looney owns career averages of 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 14.0 minutes in 204 games (32 starts) over four seasons with Golden State.