Warriors Community Foundation Names Shaun Livingston To Board

The Warriors Community Foundation has named Shaun Livingston to the Foundation’s Board, it was announced today. In this role, Livingston will be part of the Foundation’s Grants Committee, working to expand the portfolio of non-profits that the Board serves in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. Additionally, he will assist the Foundation in furthering educational equity and producing measurable improvements in the well-being and educational attainment of students in the San Francisco and Oakland Unified School Districts.

“Shaun’s experience as a former player will add an incredible amount of perspective and insight to the Warriors Community Foundation,” said Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board Nicole Lacob. “He is an exceptional ambassador for the Bay Area community, as evidenced by his contributions during his NBA playing career and ongoing participation in the community. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

The Warriors Community Foundation recently announced its annual grant recipients for 2021, a $1.825 million total contribution to Bay Area non-profits, which marks the highest single-season contribution in Foundation history. The $1.825 million contribution adds to the over $24 million awarded to Bay Area non-profits since the Foundation’s inception in 2012.

Livingston, a 14-year NBA veteran, currently serves as the Director of Player Affairs and Engagement with the Warriors, reporting directly to Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. In his role, Livingston provides player counsel and career advice while helping to guide team programs toward player needs and development. His duties include general basketball operations matters such as scouting, intel, strategic team building and organizational structuring in addition to developing synergies across the front office, coaching staff and players.

Livingston spent five seasons with the Warriors from 2014-19, helping the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018). He averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 17.5 minutes over 367 career regular season games with Golden State and appeared in an additional 102 postseason games, fifth-most in franchise history.

Warriors Community Foundation Board Members include: Nicole Lacob, President of the Board; Marty Glick, Secretary; Bob Myers; Brandon Schneider; David Kelly; Dianne Taube; Ebony Beckwith; Greg Adams; Jason Chang; Jeff Miller; Jessica Dodson; Joe Lacob; Karen Miller; Kathy Scially; Molly Lacob and Rick Welts.