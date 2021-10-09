Warriors Waive Langston Galloway

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Langston Galloway, the team announced today.

Galloway appeared in three preseason games for the Warriors, averaging 3.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 8.8 minutes per game. The 6’2” guard originally signed as a free agent on September 24. The Saint Joseph’s product has appeared in 445 career NBA games (62 starts), owning averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per game with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

The Warriors’ roster currently stands at 19 players.