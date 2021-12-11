Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

In six games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, Kuminga has averaged 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.50 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He has played in 15 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

Moody has played in five games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.60 steals and 1.00 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game. Moody has appeared in 16 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 1.6 points in 5.8 minutes per game.