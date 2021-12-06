Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in four games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.00 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest. He has played in 14 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game.

Moody has played in three games (three starts) with Santa Cruz this year, averaging 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.67 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in 15 games for the Warriors, averaging 1.5 points in 5.9 minutes per game.