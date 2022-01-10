Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in 28 games (two starts) for Golden State, averaging 4.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game. In six games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, Kuminga has averaged 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.50 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest.

Moody has appeared in 24 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game. The rookie guard has played in six games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.00 block in 31.5 minutes per game.

The Santa Cruz Warriors travel to Southaven, Miss., to take on the Memphis Hustle tonight. Tip-off at the Landers Center is set for 5 p.m. (PST).