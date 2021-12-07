Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in 15 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. In four games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, the rookie forward is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.00 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest.

Moody has appeared in 16 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 1.6 points in 5.8 minutes per game. Moody has played in three games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.67 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game

The Santa Cruz Warriors’ next contest is on December 8 versus the Agua Caliente Clippers. Tip-off from Toyota Arena is at 7 p.m.