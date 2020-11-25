Warriors Guard Klay Thompson Undergoes Successful Surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Thompson sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson, 30, suffered the injury while working out in the Los Angeles area on November 18. A three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a torn left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals (June 13, 2019). He has appeared in 615 regular season games during his nine-year NBA career, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.