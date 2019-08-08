Steve Kerr to Lead as Assistant Coach for Team USA

After former coach of the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Mike Krzyzewski retired from coaching Team USA, the duties were offered to long-time NBA Head Coach Gregg Popovich, who then in turn reached out to a trusted colleague to join the team as an assistant coach: Steve Kerr.

Popovich is well-aware of Kerr’s championship prowess, as the duo look to maintain the gold medal streak launched by his predecessor. This week, the two coaching titans joined forces at the Men's National Team Training Camp at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus to prepare Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. The pair have long-standing ties, with Kerr playing under Popovich during his four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (1998-2001, 2002-2003).

"I think the challenge ahead is really intriguing, to play in the world championships in China, to prepare for that over the next month, to take a group of players who we compete against all year and who compete against each other, put them all on one team and try to form a team in a quick, six-week period is a fun challenge,” Kerr expressed in anticipation for his first stint as assistant coach for the national team.

“What we can do is be a great example of how people can come together for a common goal and achieve it. It’s our responsibility to not only become the best team we can be, but it’s the way we conduct ourselves with USA on our shirts. We’re representing a lot of people,” Popovich shared with reporters.

Kerr echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “I’m proud to represent my country and do it with this group in a positive, classy way. We have a chance to do something that’s very unifying.”

This paramount coaching duo look to lead the U.S. Men’s Basketball Team to victory, beginning preliminary play against the Czech Republic at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on September 1st.