Steve Kerr Earns 300th Career Win in Fewest Games in Professional Sports History

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr earned his 300th career regular-season coaching victory tonight at Boston in his 377th game at the helm, reaching the 300-win milestone in the fewest amount of games in professional sports history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Kerr topped the previous record held by Pat Riley, who earned his 300th career win in his 416th game as a head coach. Kerr joins Alvin Attles (557 wins) and Don Nelson (422) as the only coaches in Warriors history to win at least 300 career regular-season games.

Golden State leads the Western Conference with a 35-14 (.714) record this season and has won at least 58 games in each of Kerr’s first four campaigns. The Warriors are currently on a 10-game win streak, which is their eighth double-digit win streak in Kerr’s five-year tenure as head coach. Golden State has compiled a win streak of at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons, which matches the NBA record set by the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-16.

Over five seasons as head coach of the Warriors, Kerr owns a regular-season record of 300-77 (.796) and has led the Warriors to three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018) and four consecutive NBA Finals appearances while earning Coach of the Year honors following an NBA-record 73-win season in 2015-16.