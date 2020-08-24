Jen Millet Named to Game Changers: Women in Sports Business List

The Golden State Warriors today announced that Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jen Millet, has been named to the Sports Business Journal Game Changers: Women in Sports Business awards list.

“Jen has established herself as an extraordinary leader in this organization and in our industry,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Jen’s guidance and expansion of our marketing, analytics and content efforts, both for the Warriors and Chase Center, has set the bar for other teams and arenas. I am honored to call her a teammate within our franchise.”

Millet, entering her fourth season with the Warriors and Chase Center, oversees all marketing efforts for the company, including all brand, web and digital platforms, business analytics, game entertainment, video, retail operations, and youth basketball.

Millet’s marketing team played a critical role in the successful launch of Chase Center, which hosted 36 events in its first six months, with concerts averaging a 92% sellout rate. She was also responsible for creating Chase Center’s robust art program which includes ‘Seeing Spheres’, a signature piece from international artist Olafur Eliasson; Sports and the Arts (SATA) commissioned one-of-a-kind, museum quality art and photography created primarily by local artists that showcases Warriors, entertainment and regional history; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) who loaned two pieces and commissioned two pieces; and naming rights partner JPMorgan Chase who provided artwork from their JPMorgan Chase Art Collection.

With her oversight of digital, the Warriors have grown to 46 million followers across various social media platforms and generated a collective growth of more than 13% in the last 12 months, creating over 7.1 billion total impressions. Under Millet’s guidance, the Warriors Studio team won nine video awards – five (5) Bay Area Emmy Awards and four (4) Telly Awards, with a total of 34 nominations. Warriors Basketball Academy has seen over 7,000 campers in 77 camps this past season, once again making Warriors Basketball Camp the largest across the NBA. In close collaboration with the corporate partnership team, Millet’s marketing group has created value for sponsors by producing best-in-class branded content programs, leading to the Warriors ranking No. 1 in the NBA in digital revenue.