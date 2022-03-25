James Wiseman Update – 3/25/22

Warriors center James Wiseman, who has missed the first 73 games of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery on April 15, 2021 to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Wiseman appeared in three games with the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this month, averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, but recently experienced swelling in his right knee.

“We’ve maintained throughout his entire rehabilitation process that we’re going to be patient and look out for James’ best interests in what we anticipate to be a long and successful career,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “As a 20 year-old, his entire career is ahead of him. For us, as an organization, our focus is on James’ long-term health and we’re confident—and our doctors are confident—that this long-term approach will help James become the player we believe he will evolve into when he returns to the court.”

In the immediate future, Wiseman will remain in the Bay Area to rehab, which will consist of a combination of strength and conditioning exercises and rest. There are no plans for additional surgery.