James Wiseman Update – 3/8/22
Wiseman last played on April 10, 2021
Warriors center James Wiseman, who underwent surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, 2021 and has missed the team’s first 65 games this season, has been cleared to progress to the next stage of his rehabilitation. Wiseman will play in a pair of upcoming Santa Cruz Warriors games—at Stockton on Thursday and against the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday.
