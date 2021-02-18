James Wiseman Injury Update – 2/18/21
Warriors center James Wiseman, who has missed the last nine games due to a sprained left wrist suffered on January 30 vs. Detroit, was re-evaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that James is making good progress. He has returned to segments of practice and the hope is that he can possibly return to play at some point during the team’s upcoming road trip.
