James Wiseman Injury Update – 11/1/21
Warriors center James Wiseman, who underwent surgery on April 15 to repair a right meniscal tear, has been cleared to participate in full team practices. A timetable for his return to game action has not been determined.
Wiseman suffered the injury on April 10 vs. Houston and missed the final 19 regular season games of the 2020-21 NBA season.
