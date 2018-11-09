(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Curry Sidelined with Left Groin Strain

Posted: Nov 09, 2018

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game vs. Milwaukee with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter after suffering an injury, underwent an MRI earlier today in the Bay Area. Preliminary analysis suggests Curry suffered a mild to moderate left groin strain. The Warriors training staff will continue to evaluate the results of the MRI and the injury over the next few days. Curry will not play in tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn at Oracle Arena.

