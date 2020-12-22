Warriors Unveil In-Game Enhancements for 2020-21 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have unveiled a multidimensional plan for a connected and interactive fan, player, and partner experience at Warriors games this season, it was announced today. Enhanced in-game elements include the Dub Hub, an interactive opportunity for fans to appear live on virtual LED boards surrounding the court and in the player tunnel, offering a new perspective on Warriors basketball games.

“I’m proud of how we’ve turned a difficult challenge into a unique opportunity during this unusual time,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “This innovative and reimagined entertainment strategy will enable us to stay connected with our fans and partners via, among other elements, virtual fan engagement opportunities, additional partner signage spaces and an enhanced audio plan. It’s exciting.”

Beginning with the Warriors’ home opener on January 1, 2021, vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, 120 fans will have the opportunity to appear live in the Dub Hub, virtual LED boards surrounding the court. These fans will also have the opportunity to interact with each other during the game, create custom signs to display in their fan box, and change their broadcast angle of the game through a touch of a button. Additionally, in collaboration with The Famous Group, the Warriors have placed a virtual LED board in the Warriors’ player tunnel, allowing for two-way fan interaction with the players before they take the court for the game. At this point, the Warriors are the only NBA team to activate virtual fan attendees, and to offer fans a behind-the-scenes virtual look at the player tunnel. Photos of the LED boards in the Chase Center bowl, and Warriors player tunnel, can be viewed HERE. Fans are encouraged to visit warriors.com for more information on how to gain access to the Dub Hub.

Additionally, while the Warriors are currently in a fan-less scenario at Chase Center, the team is enhancing the fan experience, and the player environment in the bowl by replicating crowd noise throughout the game. Four speaker clusters positioned around the court will provide enhanced audio for both game play and game breaks. Warriors’ DJ, D Sharp, will layer into the audio options pregame and in-game, with pre-recorded crowd noise reactions mixed into the audio soundscape, audible in the arena and on telecasts.

To enhance partner visibility at the game, the Warriors have positioned additional LED signage on the baseline of the court, visible during select games throughout the 2020-21 season. A photo of the court with additional partner signage, can be viewed HERE. Additionally, six LED modules will be placed on both baselines, and on the TV-visible sideline, for enhanced partner visibility and fan connection opportunities.