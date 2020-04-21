Warriors Hoops for Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Donates $500,000 to Bay Area Youth

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the Koret Foundation and Taube Philanthropies, has granted a total of $500,000 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $62,500 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops For Kids Program, it was announced today.

Over the last few days, Warriors players, coaches and executives, including Jordan Poole and Assistant Coach Mike Brown, have made personal calls to the eight Hoops For Kids organizations, providing each with the exciting news about the grants. Video of those calls, made through RingCentral, a founding partner of Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors, can be viewed below.

Mike Brown Surprises uAspire

Mike Brown Surprises San Francisco Education Fund

Through the Hoops For Kids program, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth. Due to the NBA hiatus, an estimated total number of three-pointers was used for the remaining 17 games on the Warriors 2019-20 schedule and combined with Golden State’s 678 made three-pointers through the first 65 games, resulting in a total grant of $500,000. The amount raised by the Warriors Community Foundation, with the help of Salesforce, provided each of the eight organizations with $62,500.

“The organizations participating in the Hoops For Kids platform need our support now, more than ever, amid the current COVID-19 crisis,” said Nicole Lacob, Warriors Community Foundation President. “The decision to move forward with the grants immediately was made in an effort to provide these organizations with the funding support needed to continue operations during the difficult circumstances they face today. Through this platform, we have a wonderful opportunity to shine additional light on these programs and highlight their critical functions in our community.”

"During this unprecedented time, it's more important than ever that we come together and support our communities," said Ebony Beckwith, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Salesforce. "We are committed to ensuring these education and youth development organizations receive funds through the hiatus and our gratitude is with them as they continue their important work serving young people in the Bay Area."

Including the Hoops for Kids program, the Warriors Community Foundation will have committed more than $2.2 million to Bay Area organizations over the 2019-20 season, the highest single-season total the Warriors have granted since the Foundation’s inception in 2012. On October 30, 2019, the Foundation announced $1.7 million in grants to 49 organizations targeting educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $12 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

This year’s Hoops For Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:

The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities. The Foundation makes grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits. Established in 2012, the Foundation extends the team’s impact locally and continues a longstanding tradition of community involvement. It is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners, and fans. To learn more, visit warriors.org.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies – cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain – to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit www.salesforce.com.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), and the PG&E Corporation Foundation strive to power strong communities throughout Northern and Central California. In 2016, PG&E contributed more than $28 million to more than 1,600 charitable organizations, including matching the generosity of employees who donated more than $8.4 million and volunteered more than 96,000 hours to company-supported events. Community investments are funded entirely by the company’s shareholders. For more information, visit pge.com/community.

Based in San Francisco, the Koret Foundation is committed to strengthening the Bay Area community and nurturing the continuity of the Jewish people worldwide. Since its founding in 1979, Koret has awarded over $500 million in grants to an array of outstanding organizations doing important work in these areas. For more information about the Koret Foundation, please visit www.koret.org.

For over 30 years, Taube Philanthropies has been a leader in supporting diverse educational, cultural, and community organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Poland and Israel. Founded by Tad Taube in 1981, the organization works to ensure that free citizens have the full opportunity for advancement of their goals and dreams. Taube Philanthropies is committed to collaborative giving – enhancing charitable impact through partnerships and active engagement with individual donors, foundations and other charitable organizations. For more information, visit taubephilanthropies.org.