Chase Center Announces Venue Entry Vaccination Requirements

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced details today regarding the venue’s entry requirements, as mandated by the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health order, issued on August 12, 2021. The order states that, for all indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees, fans ages 12 and older, are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The next Chase Center event, Tame Impala, is scheduled for September 15, 2021. The Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA regular season and preseason schedule will be announced in the near future.

Fans ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points.

Fans ages 12 and older who have a medical or religious exemption will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time. To show proof of a negative test, fans are asked to download CLEAR via their mobile device, where they can securely link their test result to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry into Chase Center.

Until further notice, all guests and employees in Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

For fans who have not already been vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. Fans can visit http://kp.org/covid to view a list of COVID -19 vaccination locations. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit kp.org/covidvaccine.